Rocket Lab postpones test launch until tomorrow

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 13:07

Rocket Lab, an American-New Zealand aerospace company, has postponed the test launch of its Electron vehicle today due to weather conditions. The planned launch attempt will now take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Peter Beck, CEO and founder of Rocket Lab, says poor weather is delaying the launch attempt of Rocket Lab’s first test rocket titled ‘It’s a Test’.

"We’ve been able to roll the rocket out to the launch pad, but now we’re waiting for the high altitude cloud to clear.

"Safety is Rocket Lab’s number one priority and we are following guidelines set by the FAA and NASA around weather and launch safety.

"Current weather conditions put us at risk of what’s called Triboelectrification. This is the build up of static charge through friction. Ice and other particles in high cloud strike the rocket transferring electrons (the atomic kind) and build up charge on the surface of the vehicle. This can lead to large voltage potential and encourage electric discharges or lightning which may affect the avionics onboard," says Beck.

During the test phase, it’s common for planned launches to be postponed to ensure ideal conditions. The launch attempt will now occur on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.