Whittaker’s celebrates the upcoming feast of rugby

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 09:50

Whittaker’s are getting behind the All Blacks as they take on the touring Lions team with the release of a new limited-edition product, ‘The Full Eighty’. Packed full of delicious ingredients, it’s a tribute to the staying-power of our national team.

Whittaker’s ‘The Full Eighty’ combines Whittaker’s 5 Roll Refined Creamy Milk Chocolate with banana, cranberry, peanuts and protein puffs. It comes in a range of sizes for fans to treat themselves or share, with 250g blocks, Mini Slabs and 50g Slabs.

Whittaker’s Marketing Manager, Holly Whittaker, says Whittaker’s are delighted to now be an official supporter of the All Blacks, building on an existing relationship since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, when their iconic peanut slab donned black to show support for the All Blacks’ quest for glory.

This year, to show their support for the team, Whittaker’s have created a brand new flavour, packaged in distinctive black, white and silver to match our national sporting colours.

"As a proud New Zealand company, we’re big supporters of the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby and share their passion for the game."

"We know that the players and their loyal fans always give their heart and soul for the entire eighty minutes of a game, which led to not only the name but also to the creation of a whole new flavour combination," said Holly.

‘The Full Eighty’ range will hit shelves nationwide from Monday 29 May. As a limited-edition product, it will only be available until stocks sell out, so Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers are encouraged to get in quick if they’d like to try it.