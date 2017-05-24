Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Air New Zealand unveils new Palmerston North lounge

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 09:58

Air New Zealand has today opened the doors to its new lounge at Palmerston North Airport.

Situated on the first floor of the terminal, the spacious new lounge offers seating for more than 100 guests, which is almost double the capacity of the previous space. It also offers views out onto the runway and a choice of seating areas from a business zone to quiet spaces and a café area with self-service food and drink stations.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne says, "The new lounge has been designed to enhance the regional flying experience and we look forward to welcoming customers travelling out of Palmerston North to enjoy this new facility."

The new Palmerston North lounge forms part of Air New Zealand’s four year $100 million programme to develop its network of lounges and follows the opening of lounges in Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Nadi, Wellington, Queenstown, Hamilton and Invercargill.

The new Air New Zealand lounge in Palmerston North.

