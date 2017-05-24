BMW confirms M760Li xDrive for the NZ market

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:16

BMW confirms M Performance M760Li xDrive variant for the New Zealand market

- The first BMW M Performance 7 Series

- Intense performance: 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine produces 448kW and 800Nm

- Acceleration from 0-100km/h achieved in 3.7 seconds

- Top-of-the-range BMW M760Li xDrive variant arrives in New Zealand, priced from $347,000 plus on-road costs

- Available from the middle of 2017

BMW’s flagship 7 Series has hit fresh heights with the first-ever M Performance 7 Series variant, the V12-powered M760Li xDrive.

Priced from $347,000 plus on-road costs, the M760Li xDrive rightly sits at the very pinnacle of the BMW product range.

"The BMW M760Li xDrive is the flagship model amongst the new BMW 7 Series line-up, and very much sits at the pinnacle of the BMW range", commented BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Florian Renndorfer. "With its incredible performance figures, this also positions it as the most powerful and currently fastest accelerating BMW production car of all time".

M Performance twin-turbo V12 provides effortlessly searing performance

Combining the effortless refinement one expects of the BMW 7 Series with searing acceleration, the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V12 in the 760Li xDrive produces an incredible 448kW between 5,250-6,000rpm.

Peak torque of an astounding 800Nm is delivered smoothly between 1,500-5,000rpm.

Coupled to an eight-speed sports automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, the M760Li hits 100km/h from a standstill in only 3.7 seconds. An M Performance-specific shift programme combines peak efficiency with the ability to ‘read’ the road ahead, thanks to the reading of navigational data to determine what lies ahead.

While the V12’s delivery is refined, the M Sports Exhaust emits a rich, cultured burble throughout the rev range, leaving no doubt as to the potency of what lies beneath the bonnet.

Thanks to innovative efficiency solutions such as Double-VANOS variable camshaft control and high-precision fuel injection with start-stop technology, the BMW M760Li xDrive returns fuel consumption figures of 12.8L/100km and CO2 emissions of 294g/km on the combined cycle test.

xDrive all-wheel drive provides all-condition M Performance

BMW’s rear-biased, variable torque split xDrive all-wheel drive system ensures the M760Li xDrive can deploy its impressive outputs in all conditions.

As well as enhancing acceleration in all weather conditions, the variable drive system can assist the M760Li’s handling response by limiting oversteer and understeer.

Advanced technologies provide the optimum blend of ride and control

The BMW M760Li xDrive comes as standard with Driving Experience Control. This system goes takes the common drive mode selection system to the next level, with the ability to activate an Adaptive mode that anticipates the required driving style and adapts control systems to match.

Using a combination of driving style analysis and the stereo camera system, the M760Li’s suite of suspension, drive, steering, gearbox and throttle settings can be adapted to suit.

Executive Drive Pro brings sports-tuned active suspension control to the M760Li xDrive. Using air suspension at each corner, as well as dynamic damper control and integral Active Steering systems the flagship BMW saloon corners with confidence.

The latest Dynamic Drive System compensates for traditional cornering roll forces by actively adjusting the roll bars to reduce roll motion.

M Sport brake callipers clamp 19-inch disc brakes to ensure strong and consistent stopping power, while 20-inch M light alloy wheels in double-spoke style are finished in Cerium Grey. These are fitted with mixed-size tyres measuring 245/40 R20 on the front axle and 275/35 R20 on the rear.

These innovations build upon an impressive base, the M760Li xDrive using the same Carbon Core construction to minimise weight and maximise rigidity.

M Performance exterior brings understated menace

The Cerium Grey wheel finish also features prominently on the exterior trims. The exclusive colour is applied to the M760Li’s kidney grille surround, front apron strip, mirror caps, exterior door handles, air breathers, side door trims, boot lid strip and exhaust pipe embellishers. Badges, including the famous ‘V12’ badge mounted on the C-pillar, as well as the M logo, xDrive logo and rear model badge, are also finished in this colour.

A BMW M aerodynamic body package adds further road presence, as do the blue metallic callipers fitted to the M Sport brake package.

A sophisticated and sporty interior

Cabin occupants are treated to a unique M760Li xDrive experience from the moment they open the door, thanks to the proud ‘V12’ designation that is illuminated on the aluminium door sills.

Trimmed in finely-structured BMW Individual Merino full leather upholstery, the comfort front seats offer electric adjustment with memory, heating, cooling and massage functions and electric lumbar support. Merino leather extends to the door panels and trims, centre console, armrests and full dashboard. The steering wheel is finished in M leather with multi-function buttons, heating function and electric adjustment.

The M760Li xDrive Model V12 Excellence

Available as a no-cost option to M760Li xDrive customers, the ‘Model V12 Excellence’ is perfect for those seeking the ultimate in refined elegance.

This exterior and trim package trades the sporting M Performance highlights for an even-more luxurious ambience.

The Model V12 Excellence is offered with a range of BMW Individual paint finishes and rides on unique BMW Individual 20-inch light alloy W-spoke wheels that feature a high-gloss polished finish. Other exterior highlights include a specific front bumper design with a unique grid geometry for the air inlets, a rear bumper with chrome highlights surrounding a tailpipe design with diamond-shaped trims and chrome dividers, black-finished front and rear brake callipers, chrome ‘V12’ designation on the c-pillars and rear section, chrome xDrive badging and an engine compartment cover with the ‘BMW M Performance’ designation.

The interior also gains its own stylistic flourishes with extended wooden features featuring throughout the cabin. Wood is used for the roof handle inlays, centre cupholder trim surrounds and rear seat belt outlets. BMW Individual fine-wood trim is offered standard, with alternative finishes available, and hi-pile rear floor mats add another layer of luxury.

A BMW Individual Alcantara headliner and Individual leather steering wheel with wooden inlays provide further exclusivity, and aluminium entry sills proudly display the ‘V12’ designation. This can also be found on the instrument cluster, centre console and Touch Command controller.

The rear section is equipped with the Executive Rear Seating, which offers two individual seats and includes heating, cooling and massage functions as well as electric adjustment, comfort headrests and the ability to convert the front passenger seat into a folded footrest.

Augmenting the rear seat layout is the Executive Rear Console, a continuous console that provides two integrated cupholders and storage departments.

Fineline black fine wood interior trims, high-pile floor mats with leather binding and high-gloss metal effects combine with the ceramic control surrounds and anthracite headliner to create a supremely sophisticated interior ambience.