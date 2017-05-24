Building a Ford in a virtual world

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:52

Despite all the technology involved in designing, engineering and building modern vehicles, there is still a critical role for simple, old-fashioned measurement; some still by hand and some with a the aid of a ruby-tipped robot aptly named "Ruby" of course.

A team of engineers in Ford’s Parts, Coordination and Fixtures (PCF) quality control laboratory in Nanjing, China are bringing computer-aided design (CAD) models to life, piece by piece, by assembling physical prototypes based on the virtual renderings and then verifying and measuring every part to ensure they fit together seamlessly.

"Building a car is like making a 3D puzzle, every little piece matters. In the virtual world perfection is attainable. Our job is to get the real thing as close to the virtual models as possible," said Eric Childers, PCF Supervisor, Ford Asia Pacific. "It takes us a long time to build up a body-in-white by hand, but it all lays the groundwork for the assembly line."

With around 700 separate parts in an average vehicle body coming from hundreds of different suppliers, this is a slow and labour intensive process, but crucial in delivering a high quality vehicle, every time. The results of the PCF team’s assessments are fed back to suppliers and corrected, then checked again, removing any potential issues on the assembly line before they appear.

Ruby-tipped robot

While most of the work in the PCF lab is done by hand, the team is aided by an ultra-precise robot called ‘Ruby’. Named after the blood-red gem at its tip, the device is actually a multi-million dollar Computer Measuring Machine that methodically measures hand-built vehicle bodies by prodding them, and records any deviation against the CAD models created by Ford engineers.

At an accuracy of 0.001mm - or roughly one one-hundredth of the width of a strand of human hair - Ruby prods up to 800 unique contact points on the body-in-white to check it against the virtual rendering. A precision ground ruby gem is used because it won’t expand or contract with changing environmental conditions, like temperature or humidity, which helps ensure all measurements are as exact as possible.

"We build, we measure, we build, we measure, until we get close to zero deviations," said Childers who is one of just three engineers qualified to run the high spec measuring robot in Asia Pacific. "Ruby’s wisdom is passed to the plant so that the parts they use are exactly the right size and fit together perfectly every time."

Passion for precision

Also on hand at the PCF lab is a 3D blue light scanner that thoroughly examines every vehicle part as well as the whole vehicle body, taking records of any deviations. This data is then compared with the original design specifications, to identify where the variation is - and exactly how big or small it is.

Any significant deviations can affect the aesthetic beauty of the car, the noise and vibration experienced in the vehicle cabin, and even how effective things like door seals are. Ford is committed to building top quality vehicles that exceed customer expectations, so every detail matters.

"We assess each part individually and holistically as a system," said Childers. "We put it together piece by piece, in the right sequence, just like an intricate 3D puzzle, so that our customers get a high quality, great looking vehicle."