Bridgestone named NZ's Most Trusted Tyre Brand

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:51

Bridgestone is the Most Trusted Tyre Brand in New Zealand according to an independent survey conducted by Roy Morgan Research.

It’s Bridgestone’s first time being named the nation’s Most Trusted Tyre Brand, narrowly edging out subsidiary Firestone, which received highly commended status. Firestone was named the Most Trusted Tyre Brand in 2016.

The survey commissioned by Reader’s Digest canvased a representative sample of 1400 New Zealanders, with Bridgestone coming out in front of competitors such as Michelin and Goodyear.

"The research shows that consumers continue to put their faith in the Bridgestone and Firestone brands for quality tyres they can rely on in all conditions," Bridgestone Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Andrew Moffatt said.

To see both brands again so highly regarded among consumers is a reflection of our dedication to offering the best products and service, ensuring we maintain our position as an industry leader."

"With an annual research and development investment of over $800 million, consumers can have peace of mind, knowing Bridgestone products represent industry leading safety and innovation," he said.

The Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey seeks to identify which brands New Zealanders place their trust in and provides an objective and reliable reference for consumers.

"We are extremely proud to be named New Zealand’s most trusted tyre brand, as the award recognises the confidence our customers have in our product, our people and the standard of service we provide."