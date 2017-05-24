Upside Biotechnologies to work with US Army on skin replacement

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:06

Regenerative medicine start-up Upside Biotechnologies has signed a CRADA (Cooperative Research and Development Agreement) with the US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) based in Fort Detrick, Maryland.

The CRADA initiates a collaboration on both the scientific and regulatory aspects of Upside’s engineered skin product development.

New Zealand-based Upside is developing an advanced, world-class skin replacement treatment for patients suffering major burns.

Upside CEO Dr Robert Feldman says the USAMRMC has an unparalleled depth of experience in the development and treatment of major burns.

"This US Army input will be hugely valuable to Upside and will fully assist us in successfully progressing our product to the benefit of all burn sufferers, including US warriors," Dr Feldman says.

"The USAMRMC is pleased to provide guidance to Upside Biotechnologies as it navigates the US FDA approval process for a novel skin replacement product," says Susan Taylor, product manager for the Tissue Injury and Regenerative Medicine Project Management Office at the US Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, USAMRMC.

"This product may provide a critical solution in the treatment of service members who have sustained severe burns. Our goal is to help Upside move this product as quickly and as safely as possible through the regulatory process, so it is available to our wounded service members."