Beef + Lamb NZ confirms board positions

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 16:34

Parsons has been the Chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand since 2014 and has represented the Northern North Island as its Farmer Director since 2009.

The Board has also elected Gore farmer, and Southern South Island Farmer Director Andrew Morrison, as the Deputy Chairman, when it met for its May meeting.

The Board confirmed Andrew Stewart, a farmer from Marton, to the position of inaugural Beef + Lamb New Zealand Associate Director, for an unpaid one-year term through to 31 March 2018.

Parsons said activating the Associate Director position was primarily focused on growing leadership and governance skills amongst farmers, and providing the added benefit of building greater diversity around the board table.

"Andrew farms a sheep and beef property near Marton with his wife Kylie, and has relevant skills particularly around technology and social media. He’s a former Editor of the NZX Agri magazine Young Country, where he gathered experience in sales and marketing, IT, social media and HR management."

Parsons said in response to farmer feedback during the 2016 B+LNZ Governance and Constitution Review, the board was starting a search process to appoint an Independent Director to the Board who complements the existing Board skill set, aimed to be in place by the end of the year.