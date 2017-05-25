Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 09:06

For those of you who haven't popped into our offices lately, here are a few changes that have been happening at Downing...

After four fantastic years, Josiah has gone to work in his family's business. Josiah brought strong marketing skills to Downing, and added value to many of our clients' businesses. We are going to miss his weird addiction to cleaning the heat-pump, but looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him and his growing family.

To fill that position we've brought on Megan. Megan and her husband Fraser escaped to New Zealand from the UK seeking a lifestyle change. Starting in California, Megan has travelled around the world to make Nelson her home. She has worked on some of the world's biggest brands and is now an important part of the Downing team. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are excited for the value that she will bring to our client's businesses. Living in several different countries has given Megan an unconventional accent. If you call up and find yourself talking to Keanu Reeves and Queen Elizabeth's love-child, that will be Megan.

Kristen, our Office Administrator for the past five years is packing her bags and moving to the big city. She and her family are setting up a church in Auckland and becoming North-Islanders! Kristen has been an indispensable part of the Downing team and an asset to the business. Although we will be sorry to see her leave, we're excited for the adventure ahead of her and her family.

To replace Kristen we are bringing on Oriwa. She will pick up Kristen's office admin work, along with some new areas too, such as providing support to our Account Managers. Like a one-armed plate-spinner in a china shop, Oriwa is going to have plenty to keep her busy when she joins us in June.

The rest of us are carrying on as usual: Joseph and Sarah serving up sizzling ideas, David cooking up crackling code in his Developer kitchen, Vanessa being fabulous and Tony keeping the power turned on.

Take Care until next time. We will look forward to seeing you in the near future either at your place or ours.