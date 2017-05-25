Westpac Group announces BTIM institutional offer

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 09:48

Westpac Group announces a fully-underwritten offer of 60 million shares (approximately 19% of BTIM’s shares on issue) to institutional investors domiciled in Australia and other relevant jurisdictions.1 The Offer price range has been set as $10.25 to $10.75 per share. The bottom of the range represents a discount of 16% to last closing price of $12.18 and a 14% discount to the 30 day VWAP of $11.94.

Chief Executive Officer, BTFG, Brad Cooper, said "Under the leadership of Chair Jim Evans and CEO Emilio Gonzalez, BTIM management have a strong business that is uniquely placed as a global asset management firm. BTIM remain an important asset management provider to BT Financial Group. However, with the successful diversification of BTIM’s business outside Australia and BT Financial Group’s strategic focus on providing wealth solutions, including through our market leading Panorama platform, Westpac no longer needs to retain a shareholding in BTIM."

Following completion of the offer, Westpac’s ownership in BTIM will reduce from 29% to 10%. Westpac intends, subject to favourable market conditions, to sell its remaining 10% shareholding in BTIM in the future. This would occur in accordance with escrow arrangements communicated to BTIM in respect of the retained shareholding. Any sale would not occur prior to the release of BTIM's First Half 2018 results (expected to be in May 2018).

Completion of the offer is expected to add approximately 10 basis points to Westpac's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio. The post-tax accounting gain will be disclosed as part of our Full Year 2017 results.

Macquarie Capital (Australia) Limited will act as Sole Lead Manager, Underwriter and Bookrunner of the Offer.

While BTIM will remain a strategic partner, following the selldown some changes in the arrangements between Westpac, BT Financial Group and BTIM will occur over time. Settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on Friday, 26 May 2017