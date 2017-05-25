Serko re-release of 31 March 2017 financial statements

|
Serko advise the market that they have re-released its 31 March 2017 Financial Statements to correct a classification error in Note 20, Segmented Information page 33.
The effect of the correction is to reclassify revenue from New Zealand sources to Australian. The related receivables as part of the segmental revenue in the same note have also been corrected due to the above changes.
The Board wishes to emphasise that this correction has no impact on the underlying trading results or cash position of Serko. This change does not affect the Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Financial Position, or Statement of Cash Flows.
