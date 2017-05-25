Anthony Pratt tops 2018 Financial Review Rich List

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 10:11

Anthony Pratt tops the Financial Review Rich List with $12.60 billion.

This is the highest wealth value Anthony Pratt has ever had.

Pratt’s Visy cardboard box manufacturing and recycling business dominates Australia, but his rising wealth is mainly due to the huge growth of Pratt Industries in the United States.

Pratt, who is executive chairman of Pratt Industries and the cardboard box and recycling giant Visy in Australia, took over the US business in 1991. He has overseen the rapid growth of Pratt Industries in America, where it now employs 7000 people.

Pratt was #2 on the Rich List in 2016 behind Sydney apartment developer Harry Triguboff.

Pratt was last #1 on the list of Australia’s 200 wealthiest people in 2009, just months after his father Richard Pratt died.

Pratt now spends more time in Australia, where his sisters Heloise Pratt and Fiona Geminder also have an ownership stake in Visy.