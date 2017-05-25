Time to hitch up a great jeep deal and drive it away

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 10:25

New Zealand Fieldays are just around the corner, the biggest and best event in New Zealand to get that special deal on that piece of equipment, machinery or tools that you’ve always promised yourself and Jeep is making it even easier to get that special deal home with its own takeaway offer.

For a limited time selected Jeep Renegade, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler models include a tow park at no extra price, including a fully fitted tow bar with all the wiring so it’s ready to tow. And, just to sweeten the deal and leave some extra cash to spend at Fieldays, Jeep is also including all on road costs in the special prices.

With this offer, this means the prices for Jeep’s award winning models are:

- The Jeep Renegade including the tow pack is from $34,990 driveaway

- The Jeep Cherokee including the tow pack is from $44,990 driveaway

- The Jeep Grand Cherokee including the tow pack is from $64,990 driveaway

- The Jeep Wrangler including the tow pack is from $57,990 driveaway

"There could better way to arrive at the 2017 New Zealand Fieldays than in a brand new Jeep secured with our tow pack driveaway deal," says David Smitherman, CEO of Fiat Chrysler New Zealand. "It means you’d have a hand full of extra cash to spend thanks to driveaway saving a trailer on the back of your new Jeep ready to load all those special Fieldays deals!"