Stakeholder Strategies boosts leadership team

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 12:28

Leading boutique strategy consulting firm Stakeholder Strategies has enhanced its leadership team with two high-level appointments.

Stakeholder Strategies has appointed former Cabinet Minister Hon David Cunliffe and experienced business strategy consultant Sarah Wilshaw-Sparkes as Partners, broadening the firm’s skill-set and bolstering its senior team.

Both Mr Cunliffe and Ms Wilshaw-Sparkes have previously worked at The Boston Consulting Group, alongside Stakeholder Strategies’ founders Rick and Danielle Boven.

Dr Boven says the new appointments will allow Stakeholder Strategies to expand its team further.

"Bringing in these senior strategists will help us to round out the team and enhance our service offering. We can also expand the business now that we have larger scale in leadership," he says.

"Both David and Sarah bring experience in working in this kind of consulting business and in commercial corporate strategy. Sarah has strengths in marketing, consumer and FMCG, while David has distinctive strength in economics, public policy and competitive analysis, and governance experience in the public and non-profit sectors."

Hon David Cunliffe

Mr Cunliffe has project leadership experience in strategy consulting and has held ministerial, leadership and senior policy roles in commerce, economic development, crown enterprise, finance and ICT portfolios; as well as prior experience in international and trade policy.

His prior consulting experience includes work in agribusiness, innovation, energy, insurance, retail banking, pulp and paper, and infrastructure.

He has deep policy and governance expertise in telecommunications and IT, state enterprise, economic and regional development, crown finance, and competition law and policy.

Mr Cunliffe holds an MPA in Business and Government from Harvard, a BA (Hons) from Otago University and a Dip. Soc. Sci. (Economics) from Massey University. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals of NZ and the Computer Society of NZ, and is a member of the NZ Institute of Directors.

Mr Cunliffe says Stakeholder Strategies has an important role to play in a world of increasing complexity for Kiwi organisations.

"We are committed to creating outstanding value for our clients and positive impact for stakeholders. The world is rapidly evolving, with businesses having to contend with disruptive technological, social and regulatory changes that present both challenges and opportunities. Stakeholder Strategies is well-positioned to provide rigorous strategic advice and to help clients implement that advice."

Sarah Wilshaw-Sparkes

Ms Wilshaw-Sparkes has worked for over two decades in business strategy consulting with clients in New Zealand, Australia, Asia and North America. She holds an MBA from London Business School and began her career in brand management at Unilever in the UK.

Since arriving in New Zealand in the late 1980s, she has continued to deepen her consumer goods and services expertise, while adding knowledge across the supply chain and in a range of industries, including agribusiness, retail and distribution, building materials, and manufacturing.

Ms Wilshaw-Sparkes also co-founded Professionelle, a not-for-profit organisation supporting career-oriented women, which offers both a unique online resource and offline networking and career development opportunities.

Ms Wilshaw-Sparkes says she is excited to join the Stakeholder Strategies team after seven years as a freelance contractor.

"With more scale, it’s exciting to be able to tackle a wider variety of issues, and tougher ones, to make a real difference for our clients. From my earlier contract work with Stakeholder Strategies, I know the team is collegiate, curious about business and cares about the client’s success. I’m also looking forward to training New Zealand’s next generation of strategic thinkers and managerial leaders."