Small agency lands big job for Eden Park

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:13

Q Brand Agency is celebrating the launch of its latest campaign - the branding of the ‘Our Neighbourhood’ project for Auckland’s Eden Park.

The boutique branding agency worked with Eden Park and photographer, Lee Howell, to design the branding for the unique project at the iconic sports ground.

‘Our Neighbourhood’ combines the stories from some of the many individuals who make up the stadium’s community, with stunning portraits by Lee Howell.

Tania Biddles, Managing Director at Q Brand Agency, says it’s great that a smaller agency could be part of such an interesting project for the country’s biggest stadium.

"We’re a small but experienced team so to be awarded work like this was a real coup for us. Our agency has a growing presence in Auckland so working on this project was a great way to learn more about the community.

"This is such a unique project and quite a change from anything done by Eden Park previously, so it’s fantastic to have played a part."

Nick Saunter, Eden Park General Manager Commercial, says the work undertaken by Q reflects the intention of the exhibition.

"The exhibition is a celebration of community, place and a passion for sport through the eyes of the Eden Park team, supporters, local businesses and neighbours."

"Q Brand Agency’s assistance with the creative execution and delivery of this exhibition has been valuable and much appreciated."

The photographs and accompanying stories will be revealed to the public in a free exhibition on Sunday 28 May from 10am to 2pm. The exhibition will run for a year.