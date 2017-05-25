Ngati Kahungunu Chief Executive to start her own business

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 15:28

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated regrets to announce that their Chief Executive (C.E), Dr. Adele Whyte has recently resigned from her position to start her own whÄnau business.

Dr. Adele Whyte was appointed to the role of C.E at the age of 34, following three years as the Director of Fisheries and Environment for the Iwi. Prior to working for the Iwi, Dr. Whyte lectured in Biology, Biotechnology, Genetics, Biochemistry and Marine Biology at Victoria University in Wellington. Although she enjoyed her role at the university, the opportunity to move back to her rohe and share her skills and talents for the betterment of her Iwi was too good to miss!

Dr. Adele Whyte’s field of expertise and interest includes Freshwater, Genetics, MÄtauranga (Education), Iwi Governance, Strategy, HapÅ« development and Research and as such these will form the basis of her new venture.

Dr. Adele Whyte has a number of contacts in all of these fields and it is envisioned that she will be working regionally, nationally and internationally in her new business.

"Following the completion of an extremely successful Te Matatini, the time is right for me to focus on my young family and pursue other opportunities for myself, my whÄnau, my hapÅ« and my iwi" says Dr. Whyte. On reflection on Dr. Whyte’s achievements while working for the iwi, Ngahiwi Tomoana had the following to say, "Adele came to the iwi as a high school student to ask what subjects she should embark on so that her studies would benefit her iwi. She chose Science and once gaining her Bachelor of Science, she returned to the iwi to find out how her Master’s degree could also help the iwi. She succeeded in her Masters in Genetics, tracing MÄori DNA through the Pacific back to Taiwan. Having gained her Masters, she then asked what she should study for her Doctorate that again would help the iwi. We advised her that we were establishing a mussel farm. Adele went on to succeed in her Doctorate focusing on the Environment Toxicology of the Green lip mussel which was immediately applicable to our resource consent application.

When the vacancy of the NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Director of Fisheries and Environmental Unit was advertised she was successful and after three years went on to become the Chief Executive of NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated. Her journey was never going to stop with the iwi and it’s time for her to move on with our blessings. Although sad to see her go, the Board and I are pleased with her achievements and wish her every success in her new endeavours. This will become effective from 1st July 2017".