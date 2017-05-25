Solid approach taken for business in Budget 2017 - EMA

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 16:54

Today’s Budget 2017 announcement revealed solid steps to support economic growth and maintain surpluses.

In his first budget, Finance Minister, Steven Joyce, predicted continuing growth of GDP of around 3.1% over the next five years, along with surpluses growing from $1.6b in 2016/17 to $7.2b in 2020/21.

"The books are certainly in good order and this allows the government to deliver a budget aimed at building prosperity from both a social and a business perspective," says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.

He said the EMA was pleased to see Auckland’s Central Rail Link receive $4.36m and have an independent company set up to oversee and manage the project, along with a wider investment of $9.17b in state highways.

"These projects are vital for our region and for enabling much needed economic growth and prosperity. We welcome the certainty today’s announcement brings," says Mr Campbell.

"But we are looking for more direction on governance, sustainable funding and a sense of urgency to further rectify the infrastructure deficit we currently have," says Mr Campbell.

"We are supportive of the signal of more to come around the use of initiatives such as public-private partnerships, joint ventures and private investment in large scale infrastructure programmes," says Mr Campbell.

"We’ve long advocated for the need to find practical and proactive ways to enable this investment and to move beyond simply waiting for government handouts," he says.