Chamber acknowledges Chris Whelan

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 17:02

The resignation of WREDA Chief Executive Chris Whelan will be a disappointment to those who had pinned high hopes for the region on him and the new organisation, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford.

"Chris deserves our thanks for the job he’s done in bringing three disparate organisations together to form Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency.

"It was a difficult job, and I know he worked very hard to make it happen.

"He arrived with a proven track record after heading the organisation that put Cape Town on the map as one of the world's most liveable cities, and it’s a shame he’s going without seeing WREDA reach its potential.

"We are pleased that Chris will be staying on as an advisor in the interim to ensure the smooth transition. The Chamber welcomes Derek Fry as interim CEO and looks forward to working with him as WREDA plans its next moves."