Net Asset Value for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 09:54

On behalf of TEMIT, Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of TEMIT as at 24th May 2017 was £2,212 m, representing a NAV of 787.38 pence per share.

The unaudited ex-income NAV of TEMIT as at 24th May 2017 was £2,186 m, representing a NAV of 778.09 pence per share.

In accordance with the Association of Investment Companies recommendations, the cum-income NAV has been calculated based on the total value of underlying assets, including accumulated or accrued income, and using bid price information relating to the underlying assets. The ex-income NAV has been calculated based on the total value of underlying assets, excluding these income elements, and using bid price information relating to the underlying assets.

The NAV of TEMIT is calculated daily at US close of markets using the latest available closing bid prices in each market of investment. However, where appropriate, these prices are adjusted to a fair value basis having regard to a range of market triggers and proxies.

There was no material fair value adjustment of the assets as at US close to report for today’s NAVs.

Portfolio data for TEMIT can be found on the website www.TEMIT.co.uk.

For information please contact Client Dealer Services on freephone 0800 305 306. These figures have been prepared by Franklin Templeton Investments and are their sole responsibility.