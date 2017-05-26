Delegat Group Limited USA distribution update

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 09:55

Delegat Group Limited announced today that it is expanding its distribution arrangements with Southern Glazer’s Wines and Spirits, North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor. Delegat is appointing Southern Glazer’s as distributor in 15 additional markets. As a result, Southern Glazer’s will be Delegat Group’s exclusive distributor partner in a total of 32 markets which together account for approximately 70% of wine consumption in the United States.

"Delegat Group has worked very successfully with Southern Glazer’s over the past decade to achieve strong growth with our category leading brands Oyster Bay and Barossa Valley Estate" said Graeme Lord, Managing Director of Delegat Group Limited. "Extending our relationship with Southern Glazer’s will provide a powerful distribution platform across 32 markets in the United States. We are looking forward to working with Southern Glazer’s to serve our customers, grow distribution and realize the significant growth potential of Oyster Bay and Barossa Valley Estate."