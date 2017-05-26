FMS annual result for the year ended 31 March 2017

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 10:53

In a successful year for Future Mobility Solutions Limited (NZX: FMS), the company reported an unaudited EBITDA for the financial year ending 31st March 2017 of $1.310 million, a 42% improvement on the previous year of $925k. EBITDA is the principal metric on which the Company and its management are focused.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that its continued efforts to drive cost savings throughout its business generated a 7 % increase in Gross Margin from $5,604k to $5,989k. This has contributed to an unaudited 18% increase in Comprehensive Income from $551k to $649k.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to strengthen and there was a very pleasing 81% increase in Cash reserves from $1.79m to $3.23m as at 31st March, 2017.

On the strategic development of the business, the previously announced acquisitions of S.A.S Sillinger, Gemini Marine and Sealegs Europe continue to progress. Equally, the planning in respect of the intention of the Company to seek a listing for its shares on an overseas market is now well advanced. Further announcements in respect of these matters will be made in due course.

With respect to the management of the business, Mark Broadley has been appointed acting CEO of FMS with effect from 1st June, 2017. In line with the Company's policy regarding its operating subsidiaries, David McKee Wright will continue to have responsibility for the running of the Company's subsidiary Sealegs International Limited.

Eric Series, Chairman of FMS, commented "We are delighted with this year's strong EBITDA performance.

FMS will also continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities to grow its revenues and develop a powerful marine solutions oriented business."