New Auckland dealership announced for BMW

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 13:19

BMW Group New Zealand is delighted to announce the development of a new BMW dealership located in South East Auckland in Te Irirangi Drive. The new state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in the second half of 2018 and will further enhance a strong brand presence for BMW in the area.

The dealership will be positioned directly in one of Auckland’s highest growth areas with the suburbs of Flat Bush, Howick and Pakuranga, through to Papakura, Karaka and Bombay in the south being well within reach of the Te Irirangi Drive site, located near the corner of Accent Drive.

At this time a greenfield site, construction on the new dealership is scheduled to begin in the coming months and will be built to the latest BMW Group Future Retail showroom standards.

Customers will be able to experience a fully automated and digital experience with the latest point-of-sale offerings and digitilised virtual configurators. Combined with BMW Product Geniuses, customers will be able to become fully immersed in a truly modern and innovative brand environment.

Auckland City BMW will operate the new business, and Dealer Principal Ian Gibson is excited by the new facility. "We are very pleased to have the new dealership in East Auckland being announced today, and the opportunity to increase our presence for BMW in a rapidly growing part of the city", says Gibson.

"The new dealership will give us ample space for displaying the entire model range, whilst continuing to deliver an outstanding customer experience. We currently have nearly 500 customers living in the area and will be well placed to provide even more personalised, local service".

BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Florian Renndorfer, is also positive about the opportunities that the eastern suburbs of Auckland will provide. "With a high number of new models coming to market over the next few years it is extremely important we are future-proofed with the design and space requirements to accommodate tremendous growth", says Renndorfer.

Auckland City BMW currently operate a BMW dealership in Newmarket plus a standalone MINI Garage in Broadway. The largest metropolitan BMW dealership in the country, Auckland City BMW is jointly owned by Dealer Principal Ian Gibson, and Collins Asset Management.

Employing over 100 staff, the Auckland City BMW dealership team recently accepted national awards for achieving the highest level of customer service within vehicle sales criteria, and for service and aftersales criteria amongst New Zealand metropolitan BMW dealers.