Air NZ adds extra flights for Ed Sheeran fans

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 13:47

Air New Zealand has announced it will operate 52 extra one-way flights to help get Ed Sheeran fans to and from Auckland and Dunedin to see the Grammy Award winning British pop star perform during his New Zealand tour in March 2017.

The airline will operate 35 additional one-way services between Dunedin and Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington as well as 17 extra one-way flights between Auckland and Christchurch and Wellington using a mix of the airline’s A320 and ATR aircraft in the days leading up to and after the singer’s two Dunedin shows and three Auckland performances.

Air New Zealand Regional GM Direct and Market Development Jeremy O’Brien says "The extra flights will provide more than 7100 additional seats for Ed Sheeran fans travelling to his concerts from throughout the country. There’s been huge demand for tickets so we look forward to helping get fans to Auckland and Dunedin to see him perform."

The extra flights go on sale this afternoon.