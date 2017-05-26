NMIT chief executive resigns

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 14:17

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) Chair, Daryl Wehner, has announced the resignation of their Chief Executive, Tony Gray.

"Tony has been a strong and inspirational leader of NMIT across our five campuses since November 2006. During his eleven year tenure, he has provided strategic leadership to the organisation that has ensured continuous improvement and effective financial management. As a result of Tony’s leadership, NMIT has exceeded many government quality and service targets across all business areas with a special commitment to the development of an environment which has placed the student at the centre of the learning journey.

"Tony’s ability to develop partnerships and enhance networks has increased the opportunities for the Institute, our staff and our students and his strong leadership will be missed. On behalf of the NMIT Council we thank Tony for his commitment and wish him all the best with his future role," said Daryl Wehner.

Tony Gray has been appointed Chief Executive of Ara Institute of Canterbury and will take up the new role in September 2017.

The recruitment process for the new Chief Executive of NMIT will commence shortly.