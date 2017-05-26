'NZME come out on top' in awards run

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 15:24

NZME has every reason to be celebrating this week, taking out top honours in the Canon Media, International News Media Association (INMA) and Pride in Print awards.

NZME collected wins across a variety of categories. Not only is the media company producing quality content that audiences are consuming greater quantities of than ever before, they’re creating award-winning campaigns that are generating proven results for their clients.

The Canon Media Awards are governed by the Newspaper Publishers’ Association and are one of the most prestigious and highly regarded events on the New Zealand media calendar. NZME collected some huge awards; Website of the Year (nzherald.co.nz), Newspaper of the Year and Best Weekly Newspaper (The Weekend Herald), and Best Daily Newspaper over 30,000 circulation (The New Zealand Herald).

A number of journalists were also recognised for their work. Accolades include Matt Nippert (Reporter of the Year and Best Investigation), Dylan Cleaver (Sports Journalist of the Year for the second year running), Alan Gibson (Photographer of the Year), and Olivia Carville and Mike Scott being awarded Best Single Story.

The Weekend Herald’s Editor Miriyana Alexander was awarded the prestigious Wolfson College (Cambridge University) press fellowship, an award her Managing Editor, Shayne Currie, won last year.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs is extremely proud of these wins and the team that achieved them. "It’s been a great week with these results showcasing the exceptional talent we have at NZME and confirms our story-telling is world class across every platform."

On the international stage, NZ Herald Focus received global recognition at the INMA Awards dinner in New York City on Tuesday night (local time). At the prestigious awards, the video news bulletin was announced as the Best Launch of a Brand or Product to Create an Audience Segment. They took out the award over fellow finalists The Financial Times - London and Belgium’s De Persgroep.

The bulletin, launched in April last year, has gone from a once-daily video segment to a video powerhouse, delivering New Zealanders the news they want, when they want it, multiple times a day. NZH Focus is often seeing close to one million video streams a week across all platforms, and close to two million views during events of breaking news. Illustrating that New Zealanders are gravitating towards high quality video journalism delivered throughout the day on the devices they love.

NZME also came second place in the INMA Best Marketing Solution for an Advertising Client category for their work ‘Brand USA 2016 Road Trip’, a campaign designed to educate, inspire and promote Road Trips throughout the USA to New Zealand residents as a means to discover the USA.

The print team at NZME Ellerslie were also recognised for their outstanding work at the recent Pride in Print awards held in Christchurch, which acknowledges technical excellence in all facets of production.

The team received a Gold Medal for the NZ Herald 29 March edition in the publications category, one of only five gold medals awarded by the judges this year. They also received four Highly Commended certificates for the printing of NZME Compact, Vision China Times, NZ Chinese Herald and Sunday Star Times Property section.

Laura Maxwell, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, says that the recent wins are a wonderful achievement and demonstrate NZME’s market-leading way of thinking. "The results from these awards are testament to NZME’s strategic investment in our core growth areas, which is clearly paying dividends. We are working to create environments that advertisers feel confident to align their brands with and deliver on their objectives; a sentiment which is reflected in these recent honours. Couple this with fantastic results-driving client campaigns and it is a solution advertisers are looking for."

Full Winners List

Canon Media Awards

Newspaper of the Year: Weekend Herald Website of the Year: nzherald.co.nz Best Weekly Newspaper: Weekend Herald Best Daily Newspaper (more than 30,000 circulation): NZ Herald Best Newspaper Front Page: Weekend Herald Wolfson College (Cambridge University) press fellowship: Miriyana Alexander Reporter of the Year: Matt Nippert Photographer of the Year: Alan Gibson Sports Journalist of the Year: Dylan Cleaver Reviewer of the Year: Duncan Grieve (also The Spinoff) Best Investigation: Matt Nippert Best Single Story: Olivia Carville and Mike Scott nib Health Journalism Scholarship (senior): Dylan Cleaver Feature Writer, Health and Lifestyle (long-form): Kirsty Johnston Feature Writer, Sport (long-form): Dylan Cleaver Feature Writer, Crime and Justice: Jared Savage

Feature Writer, Health and Lifestyle: Greg Bruce Reporter, General: Lane Nichols Reporter, Health and Lifestyle: Dylan Cleaver Opinion Writer, General: Lizzie Marvelly Opinion Writer, Humour/Satire: Steve Braunias Opinion Writer, Sport: Dylan Cleaver Best General Photo: Paul Taylor (Hawke’s Bay Today) Best Photo Essay: Mike Scott Best Sports Photo: Chris Cameron (freelance) Best Feature Video: Mike Scott Best Sports Video: Mike Scott, Brett Phibbs, Peter Visagie

INMA

Best Launch of a Brand or Product to Create an Audience Segment: NZ Herald Focus Best Marketing Solution for an Advertising Client, Second Place: Brand USA 2016 Road Trip

Pride in Print Gold Medal, Publications: The NZ Herald 29 March Edition Highly Commended, Publications: NZME Compact, Vision China Times, NZ Chinese Herald, Sunday Star Times Property section.