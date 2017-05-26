Fonterra’s plans to celebrate World Milk Day 2017

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 15:59

This year dairy companies around the world are working together to celebrate the goodness of milk and share stories about the farmers who produce it and the people who enjoy it in our communities, schools and homes. As we are the first to see the sun, we are starting the celebrations and setting the scene for the rest of the world.

Farmers, industry leaders, politicians, media, social media influencers the general public and customers are being encouraged to celebrate the day and lend their support by sharing messages and pictures of them enjoying milk on social media using the hashtag #worldmilkday.

We are also offering opportunities for members of the public and schools to win a year’s supply of milk (approx. 300 litres) for them or a charity of their choice. When they post pictures on our dedicated Shuttlerock page or email them to us at worldmilkday@fonterra.com they go into the prize draw.

We are supporting the Global Dairy Platform’s social media ‘Thunderclap’. A thunderclap is when a Facebook post or tweet about a single topic is sent out at the same time and links people from right around the world. At this stage the Thunderclap has a reach of nearly 900,000 people and is rising every day. The Thunderclap will be sent out at NZT 10.00am 1 June. You can find out more and register here: http://www.worldmilkday2017.com/

If you have any questions or would like to know more, please feel free to give me a call or send me an email.