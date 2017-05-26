Supreme Court decision on clawing back Ponzi scheme payments

Friday, 26 May, 2017 - 17:12

If an "investor" receives payment from a Ponzi scheme, can they later be forced to give up that payment? That is the question determined by the Supreme Court this morning in McIntosh v Fisk-.

The decision arises from the collapse of a group of companies, including Ross Asset Management Ltd (RAM), that were run by David Ross as a Ponzi scheme. Prior to the collapse of the group, an "investor" in RAM, Mr McIntosh, cashed out his investment and received a total of $954,047 from RAM. This was said by RAM to include profits of $454,047 on top of his initial capital of $500,000. In fact these "profits" were entirely fictitious.

The liquidators of RAM sought to recover the full amount that Mr McIntosh had received from RAM as a voidable transaction under the Companies Act 1993 and as a disposition prejudicing creditors under the Property Law Act 2007.

A complicating factor was that Mr McIntosh's investment, like those of all RAM investors, was meant to be held on trust for him. Instead it was pooled with other investments and misappropriated.

High Court and Court of Appeal

In both the High Court and Court of Appeal, the liquidators were successful in seeking recovery of the fictitious profits, but not the investment. Both Courts found that Mr McIntosh had a defence for the claim to the investment as he had given value to RAM for that amount. The value was both the legal title to the investment that RAM acquired when it misappropriated those funds and the discharge of Mr McIntosh's claim for those funds when the repayment was made. As no such value had been given for the fictitious profits, the defence could not apply to the claim for those profits. Nor could Mr McIntosh establish that he altered his position in reliance on the validity of the payment for the fictitious profits.

Supreme Court

The majority of the Supreme Court dismissed Mr McIntosh's appeal as well as the liquidator's cross appeal. However, in a partially dissenting judgment, Justice Glazebrook would have allowed the liquidator's cross appeal.

The primary focus was on whether Mr McIntosh could establish the statutory defences in the Companies Act and the Property Law Act. A crucial component of these defences is that value has been given in return for the challenged payment. The majority found that the $500,000 investment never became part of the pool of assets available to the unsecured creditors of RAM. Instead, RAM held the funds on trust for the victims of its misappropriation. To that extent, they disagreed with the Courts below. However, they considered that the concept of value needed to be adapted to the unique facts of the case. Value needed to be recognised here, as the $500,000 investment increased the pool of funds available to investors whose funds had been misappropriated. Those creditors were, in reality, the only creditors of RAM of any substance. As a result, Mr McIntosh had given value and could retain $500,000 of the payment.

However, the majority agreed with the Court of Appeal that no real and substantial value had been given by Mr McIntosh for the investment "profits" of $454,047, given that these profits were fictitious. The majority also agreed with the Courts below that the evidence did not show Mr McIntosh had altered his position in reliance on the payment. As a result, the liquidator could claw back $454,047 of the payment.

Dissent

In her partial dissent, Justice Glazebrook considered that no value had been given by Mr McIntosh for the payment of the $500,000 investment. As RAM only held those funds on trust, it had no value in those funds. Further, the funds were used solely to perpetuate a fraud which was not of real and substantial value to RAM. Her Honour would have ordered Mr McIntosh to repay the entire $954,047 that he received.

Comment

The decision is very timely. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is currently inviting public submissions on a report by the Insolvency Working Group that, in part, considers the efficiency and fairness of Ponzi scheme liquidations. It will be interesting to see whether any legislative reform follows the majority's approach or prefers that of Justice Glazebrook.

-Bell Gully acted for the liquidators.