NZ banks top for customer service - Canstar Blue

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 07:23

Aussie banks lose out as New Zealand banks take top spots in customer service award.

In today’s fast moving world, good old fashioned customer service is still top of the wish list for Kiwis when it comes to rating their bank.

The latest study involving 2,412 Kiwis, from consumer research and ratings company Canstar Blue, reveals that it’s the banks that can provide the personal touch and deal with problems and enquiries efficiently, that win our hearts.

In order of ranking, the top three rated banks were TSB Bank, The Co-operative Bank and Kiwibank. TSB Bank was the only bank to achieve a maximum rating in all of the criteria evaluated.

Canstar Blue general manager Jose George comments:

"This is a huge feather in the caps for New Zealand banks. Daily headlines talk about interest rates and the latest banking apps yet making a customer feel valued and providing a service where they want, when they want it, is still proving to be the foundation of customer satisfaction."

Retirement saving

The Canstar Blue survey also revealed that despite raging debates around an aging population, superannuation entitlement age and saving for retirement, nearly one quarter of us (22%) feel uncomfortable thinking about our long-term financial future and less than half of us (46%) are saving for retirement.

Jose George goes on to say:

"This is worrying insight. Thankfully there looks to be a huge reality check when we reach our thirties as we saw 61% of Gen Xers savings as opposed to 47% of Gen Yers. However, our survey also revealed that our younger generation is much better at sticking to a budget so it’s possible that lack of retirement saving in this age group is down to financial constraints rather than lack of awareness or desire."

Satisfied customers

As the only bank to record a maximum rating across all of the evaluated criteria, we are pleased to announce that the 2017 award for Overall Customer Satisfaction goes to TSB Bank.

Accepting the award, Kevin Murphy CEO of TSB Bank comments:

"Being given this type of recognition is incredibly rewarding for our people. One of our values at TSB Bank is ‘putting people first’ and we strive to do this in every interaction and with every customer. An award like this shows us that our efforts are working and I’m very proud of our entire team for helping us to stand out a cut above the rest."

Further information regarding this survey - http://www.canstarblue.co.nz/banking-insurance/banking.