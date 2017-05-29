Increased investor confidence welcomed

|
[ login or create an account ]
Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean today welcomed the Financial Markets Authority annual survey results which shows confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets rose nine per cent in 2016.
"Investor confidence has shown a strong increase since last year. This follows significant reforms by the Government of the investment regulatory landscape," Ms Dean says.
"The Financial Markets Conduct Act, which came fully into force on 1 December 2016, aims to create confident and informed investors and fair, efficient and transparent financial markets.
"The Financial Markets Conduct Act requires those managing KiwiSaver and superannuation schemes to be licensed by the Financial Markets Authority and comply with new disclosure and governance requirements.
"The Government is committed to increasing levels of financial capability amongst New Zealanders. This includes by providing additional funding to the Commission for Financial Capability to support is work in this area.
"Building the financial capability of New Zealanders increases investment and grows the economy," Ms Dean says.
For more information on the Financial Markets Conduct Act see http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/business/business-law/financial-markets-conduct-act
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.