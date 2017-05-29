Blis Technologies- Market update and annual report

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 10:06

The company delivered a maiden positive EBITDA result in FY2017, while absorbing the impact of changed buying patterns in the last quarter. Through the year, we were also able to strengthen the foundations of the business by investing in our supply chain, further developing our pipeline and delivering new market opportunities.

During this financial year, the company will continue to invest in growth initiatives, delivering increased turnover and a profit.

In February 2017, we advised the market of changes to key customers buying patterns impacting sales in the final quarter. For two customers, the changes were attributable to changes in ownership reflecting international business interest in the probiotic category and its potential for future growth. We believe that these ownership changes will be positive for the Blis business, facilitating greater focus and resourcing. However, regulatory processes are delaying finalization of the shareholder change for one of these customers, impacting orders to date in this financial year.

It is important to note that management and the board have undertaken a review of within market demand internationally. This review is providing us with confidence that there remains strong evidence of continued growth.