Nelson still at the top of the ASB regional economic scoreboard

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 10:21

Nelson continues its run as New Zealand’s top-performing region in the March quarter ASB/Main Report Regional Economic Scoreboard.

The city’s second-straight quarter at the top is a result of its booming tourism, horticulture, viticulture and construction. This, combined with high consumer confidence, paints a positive picture for the region in the year ahead, says ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley.

Northland jumped up seven spots to second place for overall economic growth as the region continues to benefit from the national tourism boom.

Meanwhile, Manawatu-Whanganui is this quarter’s biggest mover, shooting nine places up the Scoreboard to fourth place, from 13th.

"The recovery in dairy incomes, paired with a fair outlook for other primary producers, has been positive for Manawatu-Whanganui," Mr Tuffley says.

Growing pains?

Capacity constraints for construction and tourism are slowing growth rates in areas that have previously performed well, particularly Auckland, Canterbury and Queenstown.

Auckland’s overall picture reveals activity remains high for most sectors, but the level of activity is struggling to lift, Mr Tuffley says.

"Auckland residential building consents are down on a year ago but not because the demand for homes isn’t there. There are simply too many impediments in the way."

Meanwhile, Otago is slipping fast down the rankings as capacity constraints curb activity growth.

"This slip is most obvious in the accommodation sector: guest nights can’t lift if hotels are fully booked."

Quake-hit zones

Marlborough remains at 11th spot this quarter, as the November 2016 earthquake continues to slow the pace of regional activity. Transport links are still disrupted, but repair work and resumed activity will boost the region back up the rankings in future quarters.

Canterbury hits rock bottom on the scoreboard this quarter. Activity remains high in the region but the slowdown is across a broad range of growth indicators as the rebuild continues, including tourism.

"The decline in guest nights remains a thorn in Canterbury’s side and is the weakest region in the country for this measure of activity," Mr Tuffley says.

However, dairy income is expected to boost activity in rural Canterbury into 2018.