Len Lye Centre construction wins gold

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 11:09

Clelands Construction Limited has won gold at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards 2017 for the Len Lye Centre project.

The nationwide, annual awards programme promotes and celebrates quality building processes and practices within the commercial construction sector. The 2017 awards were announced this month.

Cleland’s Construction was the lead contractor of more than 30 contractors that worked on the project that saw the new Len Lye Centre integrated with the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, established in 1970 in a cinema building, on New Plymouth’s Queen St.

Owned by the New Plymouth District Council, the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery was closed from April 2013 for earthquake strengthening, compliance, upgrades and construction of the adjoining Len Lye Centre, before re-opening in July 2015.

Govett-Brewster Art Gallery Director Simon Rees: "It was a delight to work long hours on site with the team from Clelands - who over the course of the build were transformed from talented sceptics to ingenious fans. Clelands played an integral part in constructing one of this country’s most innovative buildings - that’s already becoming an internationally regarded icon and a community hub." Clelands Construction Manager/Director Martin Stephens: "The unique design of this project was technically and practically challenging. We saw this as an opportunity to demonstrate our ethos of ‘best idea wins’ through the engagement of our collective skills and experience. This included the wider team of subcontractors for the curved precast panels and stainless steel façade. The result was a true collaborative effort lead by Clelands and is a triumph of local innovation, creativity and ingenuity".

In the Heritage and Restoration category, Clelands Construction also won silver for the White Hart redevelopment, opposite the Len Lye Centre on New Plymouth’s Queen St. With a heritage Category 1 classification the Victorian era hotel had deteriorated almost beyond repair but the iconic façade was restored and the remainder transformed or rebuilt and is now full tenanted. The two buildings are cornerstones of a thriving commercial precinct that has developed around them.

The recently reopened Suter Art Gallery in Nelson was also awarded.

Other accolades for the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre

Govett-Brewster's new addition of the Len Lye Centre, designed by architects Patterson Associates in Auckland, was a finalist in the prestigious 2016 World Architecture Festival Awards' Culture category with 17 other buildings from Singapore, Australia, Japan, Poland, China, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, USA and Italy.

In 2016 the New Plymouth District Council won a national award for Best Creative Place at the Local Government New Zealand Excellence Awards, recognising the contribution arts and culture initiatives can make towards creating a more prosperous city or region.

The world’s largest independent guide book publisher Lonely Planet announced Taranaki as the 2nd best region in the world to visit in its Best in Travel 2017 publication, highlighting the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre as 'a deliciously offbeat new gallery’.

Also in 2016, the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre's brand identity won gold at the Best Awards.