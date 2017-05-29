Some iconic Cadbury products could still be made in NZ

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 12:45

Following phase one of the consultative process around the closure of the Cadbury factory in Dunedin, parent company Mondelez International are exploring opportunities to keep some confectionary production in New Zealand.

Mondelez have called for expressions of interest for a new or current confectionary company to produce some iconic Kiwi Cadbury products locally, such as Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas, Buzz Bars and Pinky Bars.

Mondelez are also offering to sell their certified dairy plant, which makes condensed milk.

E tÅ«’s National Director of Industries Neville Donaldson says this is a rare opportunity to keep these axed jobs in New Zealand.

"This represents a chance for ongoing work for E tÅ« members currently employed at Mondelez. It’s an opportunity for employers to increase their operation and employ loyal and skilled staff to produce the product. That’s a unique situation," Neville says.

"Mondelez haven’t made any commitment beyond checking out the possibilities, but there is a glimmer of hope for our dedicated members."

Expressions of interest close on 2 June 2017 so there is only a short window to save some Kiwi Cadbury jobs.