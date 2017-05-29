Nerium announces membership in NZ Direct Sellers Association

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 13:11

Global leader in anti-ageing skincare, Nerium International, is honoured to announce that it has been approved for full, active membership in the New Zealand Direct Sellers Association (DSANZ) effective immediately.

Nerium International, based in Dallas, Texas, was founded by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Olson in 2011. Today Nerium International, with its cutting edge, anti-ageing skincare line of products, has reached over $1 billion in cumulative global sales and currently operates in nine countries.

Nerium New Zealand opened on 7 April this year as part of Nerium International’s Asia-Pacific expansion. With the New Zealand direct selling industry at $1.6 billion[1] and growing, Nerium International has enjoyed a successful launch into New Zealand’s thriving direct selling market place.

The Direct Selling Association of New Zealand has established and upheld rigorous standards, ethics and good business practices as the recognised voice of the industry and Nerium is proud to have been recognised by this body within only a few short months since the company’s New Zealand launch.

"We are pleased to announce that Nerium International has been made an official member of the Direct Sellers Association of New Zealand, a thriving market for both the global anti-ageing skincare segment and the direct sales industry," said Nerium International’s General Manager of New Zealand and Australia, Rick Arnold.

"Nerium International’s leadership team has enjoyed bringing our unique business model and revolutionary products to New Zealand as we continue to expand into the Asia-Pacific market."

For more information please visit: www.nerium.com