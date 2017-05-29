Augustine launches new Pretty Basics label May 2017

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 15:33

Leading New Zealand fashion designer, Kelly Coe, has added a new ‘plain styles’ label to her popular Augustine and Charlo brands.

The "Pretty Basics" label will offer complimentary plain styles to pair back with Augustine’s bright, printed pieces. The range features predominantly chiffon tops in different shapes and sizes, alongside merino stripe basic tops and merino pants for winter. The pants and tees are a cotton elastine blend, as are the popular mewo skirts.

"We have a store full of sequin skirts, printed pants, print tops and colourful fabrics and we needed plain colour tops and bottoms to wear back with everything,’’ says Coe.

"We have also developed 12 styles of plain pants so we can cover the casual pant market, with a style to suit everyone. Casual pants are so popular these days with women dressing in more of a ‘sports luxe style’. A drop crutch harem pant, teamed with a stripe tee and cropped bomber jacket and sneakers is a mandatory weekend outfit for kiwi women, so we have that all covered!"

Coe says her shop floor staff are regularly asked for basic tops to wear with jeans and her printed skirts, so it made good sense to develop a range with plenty of colour options.

"The styles of the tops are all styles we have done before in our stores, which have been best sellers, so we have bought them all back in eight plain colours of chiffon."

Coe describes Pretty Basics as a "wardrobe building label", rather than a hero label.

"It is a label to sit next to all our others and compliment them. It is basic pieces which all women need, and at great price points!"

The Pretty Basics range is priced from NZ$69-169 and will be available in store and online from late May 2017.

Augustine by Kelly Coe remains New Zealand’s most followed fashion label on social media, with close to 140,000 followers.