Village Accommodation Group buys Ohtel in Wellington

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 21:25

Village Accommodation Group continues its growth with the acquisition of the unique and boutique Ohtel on Oriental Parade.

"This boutique hotel is the perfect complement to our range of accommodation offerings in Wellington," says Managing Director, Adam Cunningham. "Guests staying at Ohtel can look forward to experiencing the same level of service the hotel currently offers - Alan has created a very unique "kiwi" experience and we intend to maintain that." Adam is excited about acquiring Wellington’s most elegant small hotel.

While celebrating the uniqueness that Ohtel has added over the past decade in Wellington, Village Accommodation Group aim to add value wherever possible.

Founder Alan Blundell designed Ohtel in 2008 and it has gone on to become a special part of Wellington’s accommodation options. "It has been a great experience and I am really proud of what we have created" says Alan. "although for us it is the end of an era, I am sure Adam and his team will take good care of Ohtel and our many loyal guests"

Ohtel is located in the Capital’s fashionable seaside neighbourhood of Oriental Bay. It is an award winning boutique hotel that provides mid-century urban chic.

Business will continue as normal while the takeover occurs over the coming months and there will be no disruption to bookings.

Village Accommodation Group has become one of the best-recognised and largest commercial accommodation providers in Wellington, offering a wide range of Apartment Hotels and Suites throughout the Capital. From hotel rooms and studio apartments to four bedroom townhouses, Village cater to both business and leisure guests in properties ranging from 3 to 5 star.