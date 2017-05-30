Catalyst Cloud opens third region

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 10:35

The Catalyst Cloud continues to grow, opening a third region in Hamilton to complement the existing regions in Porirua and Wellington. Customers now have more geographic diversity to support their disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

By comparison, Amazon AWS has a single region in Sydney and requires customers to fail over to regions such as Singapore, Tokyo or USA in the event of failure. This is often impractical for New Zealand businesses because of the high network latency to the alternative regions.

The Catalyst Cloud object storage system now replicates data across all three regions in New Zealand, with one replica of the data in each location.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers services that enable them to run mission critical applications on the cloud, and meet their business continuity requirements in New Zealand," says Bruno Lago, General Manager Cloud for Catalyst.

Learn more about the Catalyst Cloud at https://cloud.catalyst.net.nz