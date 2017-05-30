Myrtle rust update: 26 properties infected

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 13:59

The number of properties infected with myrtle rust nationally is 26.

The affected properties include private gardens, plant nurseries and retailers and an orchard.

The stats stand at: 21 properties in Taranaki, 3 in Northland and 2 in Waikato.

To date, the rust has been found on seedlings of pōhutukawa, Lophomyrtus bullata (Ramarama), eucalyptus, mānuka and Syzygium smithii. It has not been observed on feijoa as yet.

While most of the infections are on seedlings, one of the most recent detections was an extensive outbreak in a very established pōhutukawa hedge belt in Taranaki. The hedge has been safely removed and destroyed.

The Big Jims retail outlet in Taranaki, which had been closed for treatment, reopens for business tomorrow.