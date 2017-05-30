HBRC confirms new CEO start date

|
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has today confirmed the start date for new Chief Executive James Palmer.
James Palmer, currently the Group Manager, Strategic Development, takes on the role effective Monday 19 June.
James Palmer joined staff at the Council in January 2016.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has a primary role in natural resource management - water, land, air, coast, and economic development.
The Council has a workforce of 191 full-time equivalent staff.
