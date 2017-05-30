Releasing diversity data will help all NZ organisations - Diversity Works

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017

Diversity Works New Zealand has welcomed news that 44 of New Zealand’s leading companies have committed to reporting on gender and ethnicity representation within their workforces and across their boards.

"It’s fantastic to see these organisations are going to share their workforce diversity data," says Diversity Works NZ Chief Executive Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie." And we are very pleased that Champions of Change, the group that’s developed this reporting tool, has signalled its intention to publicly share the first year’s data once it’s been assessed."

This news comes on the back of the recent changes to the NZX Corporate Governance Code which require publicly-listed companies to have a comprehensive, written diversity policy in place.

"It’s great to see our larger organisations leading the way in workplace diversity and inclusion," Cassidy-Mackenzie says.

