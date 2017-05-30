Air New Zealand roaring to go next month

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 16:01

Air New Zealand is responding to the strong customer demand for flights to regional towns and cities such as Whangarei, Rotorua, Dunedin and Christchurch as the New Zealand rugby season moves into top gear.

Strong customer interest in the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby winter schedules mean Air New Zealand is currently purr-fecting its schedule, adding at least 46 extra domestic flights throughout the country over the coming five weeks.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says, "We’re not pussy footing around here. The extra A320, ATR and Q300 services represent an additional 3,500 seats over a five-week period.

"We’re experiencing an influx of visitors to New Zealand between now and the beginning of July as well as increased demand from Kiwi rugby fans wanting to experience the roar of the crowd this winter."

The additional services are between Auckland and Dunedin, Rotorua, Blenheim, Whangarei and Palmerston North and between Wellington and Christchurch, Tauranga and Gisborne.

Air New Zealand is also operating several charter services on the airline’s domestic network associated with dates where there will be very high demand, including two flights that will utilise the airline’s widebody Boeing 777-200 aircraft - ample room to carry the whole pride!