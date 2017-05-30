SeaDragon announces unaudited preliminary result

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 17:24

New Zealand’s largest refiner and blender of high quality fish oils and fractions, SeaDragon Limited (NZX: SEA) today reports on a year that has seen it substantially complete its transition into a company ready to capitalise on the strong demand it sees for Omega-3 fish oils.

SeaDragon Limited’s Preliminary result for the year ended 31 March 2017 is a Net Loss after Tax of $(6,659,000) and a normalized EBITDA- loss of $(4,399,000). This is within the range of recent market guidance. We will release our detailed audited results on or before 30 June 2017. The audit is progressing smoothly and we are not expecting any major changes.

This result is a reflection of the time it has taken to transition the business from its legacy Omega-2 business to Omega-3 fish oils refined in the new refinery. The transition of the business is now substantially complete.

Negotiations with several major international Omega-3 customers are advancing well. We anticipate receiving orders from these customers, once their quality assessments and product testing have been successfully completed.

We have secured supply of raw materials from new sources and now have availability of raw material supply from the Indian Ocean and two South Pacific sources. We are well advanced towards securing additional volumes of unrefined tuna oil from a third South Pacific source. We believe this will help us to mitigate the risk of supply constraints in the future.

We have had some encouraging engagement with potential NZ-based suppliers of unrefined Hoki oil and Hoki livers in a form that we can refine (i.e. raw material that meets regulatory ‘traceability’ requirements for sale of refined product for human consumption). We anticipate processing initial volumes of NZ sourced Hoki oil and livers during this financial year.