Wine industry joins GIA biosecurity partnership

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 17:30

The wine industry has become the fourteenth industry sector to join the Government Industry Agreement (GIA) biosecurity partnership, Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has announced today.

"It’s very good news to have New Zealand Winegrowers working with the Ministry for Primary Industries and other industry partners on biosecurity," says Mr Guy.

"It means we can work together on preventing, managing and responding to the most important risks like Pierce’s Disease and Brown Marmorated Stink Bug.

"This shows the wine industry takes biosecurity seriously and wants to work collaboratively with MPI on preparedness and responses.

"As the recent Biosecurity 2025 Direction Statement outlines, biosecurity is a shared responsibility. We need everyone working together sharing their expertise and experience.

"Last week I was proud to announce an $18 million boost to biosecurity in Budget 2017, meaning the total biosecurity budget is now just under a quarter of a billion - the highest ever."

The signing of the agreement was attended by Mr Guy at a ceremony in Parliament tonight.

New Zealand’s wine exports are worth around $1.6 billion a year.

Other signatories to the GIA include:

- Vegetables NZ

- TomatoesNZ

- Kiwifruit Vine Health

- Pipfruit New Zealand

- New Zealand Pork

- New Zealand Equine Health Association

- Onions New Zealand

- Forestry Owners Association

- New Zealand Avocado Growers’ Association

- New Zealand Citrus Growers Incorporated

- Potatoes New Zealand

- Ministry for Primary Industries