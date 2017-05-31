New masterclass in Queenstown for conference and incentive market

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 09:31

Queenstown’s premier lakefront hotel, Crowne Plaza Queenstown, is inviting meetings and conference guests to ‘raise a glass’ to Central Otago vintages.

Ringed by mountains interlaced with award-winning vineyards, the property has developed a unique offering for conference packages based around the region’s world-renowned premium wines.

The new product, called Masterclass, is available to delegates enjoying a three-course dinner as part of their conference package, where they’re invited to learn about the story of Central Otago's wine region.

The enhanced dinner experience perfectly blends the work delegates might do throughout their business day with the restorative power of a food and wine journey that is educational while still being fun.

Masterclass guests will soak up wine knowledge from a Mt Difficulty Wines representative including the region's social history from the time of European settlement in 1860’s to environmental factors such as geology, latitude and climate that allows Central Otago to produce world-class wines.

Crowne Plaza Queenstown General Manager Anna Edie said the Masterclass product was the perfect way to help ignite the spirit of conference delegates.

"From mid-sized conferences to incentive groups and intimate meetings in the boardroom, we host a diverse range of events each year," said Ms Edie.

"As market leaders, we’re always looking at ways of improving our conference packages and feel we’ve ticked all the boxes for a truly memorable experience.

"While three different varietals are served with dinner as part of the Masterclass experience, Pinot Noir is known amongst winemakers as being notoriously fickle.

"Just like business, winemakers need to have robust processes in place which strive for perfection. When inspiring leaders like winemakers get it right, the result is a thing of beauty."

The Masterclass package starts from $100 per person including three courses from the new-look banquets menu with Mt Difficulty wine matches, and is available for up to 100 delegates.

Conveniently located in the heart of Queenstown’s retail and business district, Crowne Plaza Queenstown is well-known as the hotel of choice for conference and events bookings, the home of inspiring meetings in an inspirational setting.

The property has recently completed a half a million-dollar refurbishment offering a fresh new look for guests including new furniture and carpets in its conference spaces, restaurant and bar, and public areas.

The hotel’s four meeting rooms look out over breathtaking Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables mountain range and are all located on one level, with floor-to-ceiling windows, high-end meeting technology and connectivity and balcony access with black-out capability when views threaten to become too distracting.

Crowne Plaza Queenstown’s ground-floor threesixty restaurant is the perfect place to sit back, relax and enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner, High Tea, or a good coffee as part of meetings or incentive packages.

Last year a High Tea experience was also launched for the meetings, conventions and business events markets. The High Tea can include such delights as a selection of finger sandwiches, homemade scones, and a range of sweets, all served on a three-tiered cake stand.