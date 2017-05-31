Wine Industry signs GIA Deed for biosecurity readiness and response

|
New Zealand Winegrowers CEO, Philip Gregan, signed the Government-Industry Agreement (GIA) deed for biosecurity readiness and response on behalf of the wine industry yesterday afternoon in Wellington.
"Signing the GIA deed secures the wine industry a seat around the table when decisions are being made on biosecurity issues", said Gregan. "Making decisions in partnership with government provides the opportunity to influence how the wine industry is impacted in the event of a biosecurity response and ensures we deliver the best outcomes for our members."
"This is a significant step forward in helping to ensure the sustainability of the wine industry".
New Zealand wine exports reached a record $1.65 billion in April year end 2017. New Zealand wine is exported to more than 90 countries, and is New Zealand’s 5th largest export good by value. The industry is working towards a goal of $2 billion of exports in 2020.
