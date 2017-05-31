Silicon Valley Expands in NZ

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 11:00

HealthTap, the world’s first Global Health Practice, announced today that it’s growing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with two key moves.

The company which provides 24/7 immediate access to top doctors and their knowledge via video, text, or voice is opening an Asia-Pacific hub office in downtown Hamilton, New Zealand.

HealthTap has hired a local general manager, Anita Hogan, an executive with an impeccable background in the IT industry leading global initiatives for Microsoft, IBM and HP.

"I’m super excited about our new office in New Zealand, where HealthTap will hire local talent to collaborate alongside our top engineers, designers, and customer success team. Together, they will drive our mission to help more than a billion people around the world live healthier, happier, longer lives," said CEO Ron Gutman. "The New Zealand-based team will strengthen HealthTap’s thriving partnership with the Waikato District Health Board and increase our positive impact and growth through new enterprise opportunities in the region."

The new HealthTap office in Hamilton will also propel partnerships with employers in New Zealand. HealthTap Compass, currently offered to large self-insured employers in the US such as Fortune 500 company Flex, will now be offered to New Zealand enterprises to help them promote high quality, efficient, and cost-effective health for their employees.

HealthTap’s Technology

HealthTap’s technology allows users all over the world to tap into immediate, personalised healthcare from anywhere - in real-time. Busy individuals can manage their health and their families’ well-being with digital reminders, newsletters, and checklists. HealthTap also offers a comprehensive, secure digital Personal Health Record (PHR) that can be shared with an extended care team. HealthTap’s Dr. A.I. personal Artificial Intelligence-powered "physician" helps route users to doctor-recommended insights and care.

Waikato DHB’s SmartHealth

The Waikato DHB and HealthTap launched SmartHealth (www.smarthealth.org.nz) in 2016 to connect New Zealanders with hospital clinicians and healthcare professionals from smartphones, tablets and personal computers at home or on-the-go.

With SmartHealth, Waikato DHB patients can have:

Convenient online access to their hospital specialists for an outpatient appointment without leaving home.

Access to a doctor on evenings and weekends via voice, text and video call from their smartphone, tablet or home computer.

The ability to ask a healthcare professional a question 24/7 and get a quick text answer.

Access to the world’s largest library of doctor- created health information on topics, conditions and treatments.

"The Waikato District Health Board’s partnership with HealthTap is progressing well with thousands of Waikato DHB doctors and other clinicians already signed up, and we are getting great feedback from our patients who are using the service," said Waikato DHB Chief Executive Dr. Nigel Murray. "We are bringing healthcare into the 21st century, reducing unnecessary hospital visits, saving time and money, and ultimately serving our population better. It’s exciting that local talent will be joining HealthTap’s technology team in our innovative partnership focused on helping so many families who live in both urban communities as well as hard-to-reach rural areas in New Zealand."

"It’s very convenient and I like the ability to access most times of the day as I have a toddler who is always getting sick at daycare." - Laura, Hamilton

"I was waiting at the clinic and the waiting time was 3 hours. Then it clicked to me that I am registered with HealthTap. Why don’t I use it? The service was excellent. And I did not have to wait for 3 hours." -Sam, Taumarunui

"We as a family are all subscribed and we had lots of positive experiences with the app. Just yesterday, we had a video consultation with Dr. S at about 9pm for our daughter. Brilliant app and excellent service." - Debbie, Te Awamutu

"I was driving three hours every week for my renal appointment, following my transplant, and often wasn’t back in time to pick my young child up from school. Being able to have my appointment over my smartphone from home has been a game changer." - Frankie, Tauranga