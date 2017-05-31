ASUS and Noel Leeming announce retail partnership

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 11:40

ASUS, the world’s number one gaming brand, has announced its award-winning Republic of Gamers range is now available at Noel Leeming, both in-store and online. ASUS’ partnership with the leading appliance retailer gives Kiwi gamers across the country greater access to the most innovative hardcore PC performance hardware and gaming accessories.

Since its creation over a decade ago, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand has consistently delivered groundbreaking, performance-driven technologies that position it at the very top of gaming brands worldwide. In addition to its unparalleled hardware, ROG has created one of the global gaming industry’s most dedicated and active communities.

As part of the new retail partnership, ASUS will invest in training Noel Leeming sales teams in all 70 stores to provide gamers with the ultimate customer experience. Portia Chang, Regional Director, ASUS Australia and New Zealand, said, "New Zealand is home to a huge number of passionate and experienced PC gamers and this retail partnership means we can now offer them access to experts and the opportunity to get hands on with the devices at 70 locations across the country.

ASUS will continue to invest in the New Zealand retail sector to remove any remaining geographical barriers and make PC gaming accessible to a fast growing audience."

ROG products available at Noel Leeming include:

- ASUS ROG STRIX 15.6" GL502VM Gaming Laptop

This gamechanging device delivers efficient, powerful performance for heavy gaming or productive multitasking such as live streaming and video. Features include ROG Strix GL502's 6th-generationIntel Core i7 quad-core processor combined with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics with full Microsoft DirectX 12 support.

- ASUS ROG STRIX 15.6" GL553VD Gaming Laptop

Boasting a 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics with Microsoft DirectX 12 support, this powerhouse devices puts you in the middle of all the action.

- ASUS ROG Swift eSports 24" Gaming Monitor

This 24" display slimline monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution for a wide range of detail and colour, a response rate of 1 ms to minimise video drag, a 170 x 160 degree viewing angle, a 1000:1 contrast ratio providing vivid graphic quality, HDMI and USB inputs, a widescreen format and an aspect ratio of 16:09, which produces excellent high-definition video detail.

- ASUS ROG G20CL Gaming Desktop

A 9.5-liter gaming PC with the latest 7th Generation Intel Core?i7-7700 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics mean this powerful piece of hardware runs the latest AAA gaming titles at their highest graphics settings.

- ASUS Rog Xranger Backpack

With a battle-ready gladiator-inspired design, this bag’s padded compartment can hold up to a 17" notebook, with additional padded pockets for keyboard, headset, mouse and other accessories. Water-resistant 1680D ballistic nylon construction helps keep your gear safe and dry while ergonomic shoulder straps and ventilated back padding ensure comfort all day and night long.

- ASUS Rog Ranger Messenger Bag

Designed for the stylish gamer on the go, this sleek messenger bag offers padded, spacious compartments to store your laptop, mobile devices and accessories. It’s made of durable and lightweight 1260D Gucci polyester that’s water- and scratch-resistant, with detachable side pockets and internal mesh for additional storage options.

Republic of Gamers (ROG) products are available now at Noel Leeming, in-store and online.