Orewa town centre commercial premises on the market

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 14:26

Town centre commercial premises with multiple tenants placed on the market for sale.

A commercial office premises in the central business district of the seaside suburb of Orewa just north of Auckland has been placed on the market for sale.

The 339 square metre building adjacent to a small shopping hub several hundred metres back from Orewa beach is occupied by three separate tenancies - including a dental surgery and a graphic design studio - and is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Orewa.

Bayleys Orewa salesperson Mustan Bagasra said the property at 8W Moana Avenue comprised more than 10 offices and a reception lounge - returning annual rental of $58,305 plus G.S.T. per annum from the three separate tenancies. He said the premises came with four car parks.

"Popularly known as the Westpac Plaza, the complex caters to a range of retail, service and hospitality outlets in the centre of Orewa township. The site neighbours Orewa library, and a supermarket," he said.

"There is a lack of new commercial developments in Orewa and surrounds."

Mr Bagasra said the site’s business town zoning allowed for future development prospects. The building had a street frontage onto Moana Avenue, with the tenancies enjoying a high degree of natural lighting.

He said the property’s configuration and location suited both investors, and future owner/occupiers looking for office premises to accommodate a small business in the centre of Orewa’s commercial and retail precinct.