The Collective Russian Fudge Yoghurt is back - no bull!

Have you heard the news about an old time Kiwi favourite? By popular demand and for a limited time only, The Collective is bringing back its utterly delicious and damn-right decadent Russian Fudge gourmet yoghurt, in honour of its upcoming seventh birthday celebrations - hip hip hooray!
Just like all Collective yoghurts, Russian Fudge is probiotic and contains no nasties. With a rich, sticky sauce that’s gold in colour and similar to caramel, this gourmet yoghurt strikes the perfect balance of a fudgey, gooey, decadent sauce combined with beautifully thick and creamy yoghurt. This stuff should carry a warning, it’s so good!
First created back in 2010 by two clever entrepreneurial chefs, Angus and Ofer, Russian Fudge was a part of The Collective’s humble beginnings - and yoghurt fans have been asking for its comeback ever since.
Try Russian Fudge slathered on a warm pancake for a creamy caramel topping, dolloped onto a cake or simply on its own for a dessert that won’t disappoint.
Russian Fudge by The Collective is a Limited Addiction flavour, available from great supermarkets for a limited time only, RRP $5.79. Please be warned, product may be addictive.
