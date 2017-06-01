Singapore Airlines partners with Wellington's Garage Project

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 08:10

Singapore Airlines has announced that from today Wellington-based brewery Garage Project’s craft beer, HÄpi Daze, will be served on all Singapore Airlines flights departing New Zealand.

The announcement is an extension of a partnership that began last September when Garage Project and Singapore Airlines teamed up to brew a limited edition, bespoke beer ‘SQ292’ to celebrate the launch of the ‘Capital Express’ service.

Singapore Airlines General Manager New Zealand, Simon Turcotte said Singapore Airlines prides itself on going above and beyond for customers.

"We are constantly looking to ensure our customers are provided with an exceptional in-flight experience that exceeds their expectations - whether this be through our first-class suites, or our world-renowned food and beverage service," Mr Turcotte said.

"When we launched our Capital Express service last year, the feedback we had on Garage Project’s bespoke SQ292 beer was fantastic.

"This led to us looking more closely at New Zealander’s love affair with craft beer and its growing popularity worldwide. We then started working with Garage Project to find a brew that would work well for our passengers in-flight.

"It was not easy to choose, as Garage Project has developed a wide variety of innovative beers. Ultimately, we selected HÄpi Daze Pacific Pale Ale as it showcases New Zealand ingredients, will have broad appeal and will serve as a great ambassador for New Zealand craft beer to our customers worldwide."

Jos Ruffell, co-founder of Garage Project, said the number one request we get in the Garage is to see our beer become available on flights out of New Zealand, and we’re thrilled to see that become a reality today with Singapore Airlines.

"We applaud Singapore Airlines for taking a true leadership position and offering their customers a world class experience that will deliver a quality of beer second to none," Jos said.

"New Zealand wine is often put forward as a special in-flight offering, but we also have world renowned breweries with unique offerings that also deserve to be showcased and enjoyed in flight and today is a critical step towards that."

Garage Project co-founder Pete Gillespie added "Working with Singapore Airlines has been an absolute pleasure. Their dedication and passion for offering the best customer experience matches our ethos completely. As a brewer, it’s a dream come true to see HÄpi Daze reach these new heights."

Garage Project’s HÄpi Daze Pacific Pale Ale, will be available in all cabin classes on Singapore Airlines flights departing New Zealand from 1 June 2017 enhancing the inflight options for over 400,000 passengers per year.

Go to singaporeair.com for more information, or garageproject.co.nz/products